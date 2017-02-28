Simmonds scores 2 goals to lead Flyers past Avalanche 4-0

1:57 Stars and sunshine for Daytona 500 Pause

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

0:43 Daytona 500 still on Kyle Busch bucket list

0:50 One last 500 for Michael Waltrip

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:48 Republic Services