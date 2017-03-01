Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95

0:59 Butler 61, West Forsyth 52 Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:47 Heavy rain arrives in Charlotte

0:48 Republic Services

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?