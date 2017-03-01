Kansas State still on NCAA bubble after 75-74 win at TCU

1:28 Livingston College at 2017 CIAA Tournament Pause

2:34 Krzyzewski lauds team and dismisses stories of Duke being in a "slump" after home finale

2:12 Duke senior Nick Pagliuca on getting into the game on "Senior Night"

1:05 Duke's Jefferson: 'We protected our home court for one last time"

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:33 Panthers' Michael Oher still in concussion protocol, but team has a plan

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments