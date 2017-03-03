Pelicans' Jack out with knee setback, Spurs' Parker returns

1:25 Providence Day girls win 8th straight state title Pause

0:59 Butler 61, West Forsyth 52

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

0:48 Republic Services

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants