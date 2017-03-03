Western Christian wins 4th 2A title in 6 years, tops Treynor

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC Pause

3:55 Number 1 prospect Mohamed Bamba discusses basketball recruiting

0:52 UNC's Kennedy Meeks on Duke freshman Jayson Tatum's dunk in the last Duke-Carolina game

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

0:48 Republic Services

2:26 Meet Cox Mill sophomore phenom Wendell Moore