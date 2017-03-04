North Dakota defeats Miami (Ohio) 5-2, clinches home series

Tucker Poolman had two goals and an assist as North Dakota beat Miami (Ohio) 5-2 on Saturday to clinch a home playoff series in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs.
With the win, UND (18-14-3, 11-12-1-1) finishes fourth in the NCHC and hosts a first-round playoff series for the 15th straight year. The Fighting Hawks needed a sweep to guarantee home ice and got it despite playing without injured All-American Brock Boeser.
Poolman scored in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and added an insurance goal for a 4-2 lead in the third.
Chris Wilkie, Trevor Olson and Dixon Bowen also scored for UND, which improved to 12-0-1 when scoring at least four goals. Bowen's goal was an empty-netter.
Goalie Cam Johnson made nine saves. Ryan Larkin made 22 stops for Miami.
Kiefer Sherwood and Chaz Switzer scored for the RedHawks (9-18-7, 5-14-5-2), who are winless in their last eight games. They finished seventh in the NCHC.
Comments