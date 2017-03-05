Curry, Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Thunder, 104-89

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen Pause

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence'

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

0:41 Kurt Busch celebrates Daytona 500 win