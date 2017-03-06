Sports

March 6, 2017 10:02 PM

Iguodala scores 24 to lead Warriors past Hawks, 119-111

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Andre Iguodala scored a season-high 24 points on a subpar shooting night for the Splash Brothers, carrying the Golden State Warriors to a 119-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Bouncing back from their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years, the Warriors won for the second day in a row without Kevin Durant, who is out indefinitely with a left knee injury.

Stephen Curry had 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while Klay Thompson was held to 13 after a scoreless first half. But Iguodala and the Warriors bench picked up the slack, outscoring the Atlanta reserves 55-37.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 23 points — 19 coming in the first quarter, the highest-scoring period of his career. But Schroder went to the bench with 8:41 left in the third quarter and, mysteriously, never returned. There was no indication he was hurt.

