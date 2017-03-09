Sports

March 9, 2017 1:07 AM

Warriors fall at home to Celtics again: Boston wins 99-86

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
OAKLAND, Calif.

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points, Kelly Olynyk added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench and the Boston Celtics beat the sloppy Warriors 99-86 on Wednesday night, spoiling Golden State's lone home game in a nearly three-week span.

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot just 4 for 17 from 3-point range as Golden State struggled again without injured star Kevin Durant, who spoke before the game wearing a bulky brace on his injured left knee and using crutches.

Curry had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Thompson scored 25 points as the Warriors' 10-game home winning streak was snapped — nearly a year after Boston ended a 54-game home win streak for the Warriors.

