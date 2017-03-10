Greenforest boys win GHSA Class A private title

Senior Justin Forrest scored 36 points, including five 3-pointers, to help top-ranked Greenforest Christian defend its title with an 81-57 win over No. 3 Southwest Atlanta Christian in the Georgia High School Association's Class A boys private championship game at McCamish Pavilion on Friday.
Forrest, the son of former Georgia Tech standout James Forrest, was 9 for 15 from the floor and 13 for 15 from the line. He fell one point short of his career high.
Greenforest (27-5) also got 14 points from Jandan Duggan and 10 rebounds and four blocked shots from Florida State signee Ikey Obiagu, who failed to score.
Southwest Atlanta Christian (23-9) was led by Isiah Cotton with 16 points. University of Florida signee Deaundrae Ballard had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals before fouling out. Johnathan King had 12 points and six rebounds.
It was the third time Greenforest has beaten Southwest this season, with a 20-point average margin of victory. It was Greenforest's third state championship in five years.
Comments