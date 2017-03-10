Sports

March 10, 2017 8:42 PM

Koenig, Happ, D lead Wisconsin past Indiana 70-60 in Big Ten

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

Showing signs that its late-season swoon might be over, No. 24 Wisconsin slowed Indiana's offense and used Ethan Happ's 14 points and 12 rebounds to beat the Hoosiers 70-60 in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday night.

Bronson Koenig scored 16 points to lead five Badgers in double figures.

No. 2 seed Wisconsin (24-8) dropped five of six games down the stretch but now has won two in a row, including its conference tournament opener against 10th-seeded Indiana (18-15), which scored so easily a night earlier while beating Iowa.

