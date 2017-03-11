Levy lifts Upperman to AA title in double overtime, 66-62

Tournament MVP Akira Levy scored 31 points and Abby Greenwood added 21 in leading Upperman to its first state title with a 66-62 double-overtime win over Pearl-Cohn in the Tennessee Class AA final on Saturday.
Levy, a Miss Basketball and Western Kentucky commit, hit 10 of 16 from the field and 11 of 13 from the foul line. The junior point guard dished out six assists and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Bees (34-4).
Levy's 3-point play gave Upperman a 63-60 lead with 1:13 left in the second overtime.
Pearl-Cohn's Janiah Sandifer narrowed the deficit to 63-62 with two foul shots with 34.4 seconds left before Upperman closed the scoring with three free throws.
Sandifer led Pearl-Cohn (26-5) with 23 points, including a 5-of-10 showing from 3-point range.
Neither team scored in the first overtime as Upperman stalled most of the four-minute period.
Levy's layup with seven seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 58.
Upperman's Gracie Maynord fouled out with 11 points.
Pearl-Cohn's Shawnta Shaw scored 15 points and Shanice Nelson added 10. The Lady Firebirds made nine 3-pointers.
