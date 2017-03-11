Waverly holds on for Kansas 1A-DII girls state title

Bailey Massoth scored 25 points, Payton Meader added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Waverly beat Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 54-49 for the Kansas 1A-DII girls state basketball title Saturday.
The Bulldogs (25-1) opened the game on a 13-0 run, only for Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell to counter with a 20-1 run of its own. The lead went back and forth the rest of the afternoon with four ties and 16 lead changes at United Wireless Arena.
Massoth took over for Waverly in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points and helping the Bulldogs avenge their loss in last year's title game. It was the first championship in school history.
Brooke Bixenman scored 12 points for the Thunderhawks (22-4), who were playing in their first title game as a consolidated school.
