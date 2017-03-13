Milwaukee-bound: Gophers get to play nearby in NCAA tourney

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home Pause

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts