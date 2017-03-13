Social media reacts to UNC-Greensboro v. Syracuse in NIT

The Internet loved Greensboro’s reaction to Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim taking shots at the ACC Tournament’s traditional home. But what it loved even more was that UNC-Greensboro will face off against Boeheim and his team in the first round of the NIT.
Last week Boeheim was critical of holding the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. The city responded through its Twitter account, and that response went viral, making national news.
Turns out the NIT has some real value and it remains to be seen who will get the last laugh, as UNC-G travels to Syracuse for the first-round game at the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments