Charlotte 49ers DT Larry Ogunjobi on his inspiration

Former Charlotte 49ers defensive tackle and NFL draft prospect Larry Ogunjobi on his family, which he says is his biggest inspiration.
mpersinger@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Manning the goal Noah Hays

Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and was playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer had returned. On Monday evening, Hays manned the goal for the Providence Panthers against Weddington.

Sports Videos