Charlotte 49ers DT Larry Ogunjobi on his inspiration

Providence lacrosse goalie Noah Hays had to skip his junior year when he was diagnosed with cancer. He has been cancer free for several months and was playing this season. Last Thursday, a scan showed the cancer had returned. On Monday evening, Hays manned the goal for the Providence Panthers against Weddington.
Winthrop players, fans stormed the court in Rock Hill, S.C., Sunday afternoon after the Eagles beat Campbell 76-59 to win the Big South men's basketball tournament championship and clinch its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried breaks down the Wolfpack's 78-74 loss to Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday night. The game marked Gottfried's last regular-season contest as N.C. State's coach.