Man who killed Heat dancer in DUI crash begins sentence

The man who killed a Miami Heat dancer in a drunken driving crash has surrendered to begin serving a 15-year prison sentence.
The Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/DcFQI4 ) reports that 49-year-old Mario Careaga turned himself in Monday at a Broward County jail. He was convicted of DUI manslaughter three years ago, and he had been free on bail pending an appeal. He lost his appeal earlier this year.
Authorities say 22-year-old Nancy Lopez-Ruiz was riding her Suzuki motorcycle on a Fort Lauderdale street in September 2015 when Careaga struck her with his car. She died at the scene.
Prosecutors say Careaga had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.24 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.
Lopez-Ruiz had just signed on to dance with the Miami Heat at the time of the crash.
