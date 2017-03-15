Balentien leads Netherlands to 14-1 win over Cuba at WBC

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags Pause

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:01 Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight