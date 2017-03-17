Tarasenko scores twice to lead Blues past Sharks 4-1

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates Pause

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

1:39 Blue Devils practice for NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'