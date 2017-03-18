Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes past Predators

Jeff Skinner scored in each of the first two periods and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 Saturday night.
Jordan Staal added a goal and an assist while Jaccob Slavin had two assists for Carolina, which swept the two-game season series and snapped Nashville's three-game winning streak. Elias Lindholm scored a short-handed empty-netter with 25.6 seconds to go.
Carolina won the teams' other meeting, 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 5 in Nashville.
Skinner had his fifth multi-goal game and sixth multi-point effort of the season.
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, starting his second straight game, stopped 27 shots for his first two-game winning streak with Carolina. The Hurricanes improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games.
Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros had 33 saves.
