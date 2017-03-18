Ethan Freidel scores 29 as Tea Area claims Boys Class title

Ethan Freidel scored 29 points on Saturday as Tea Area held off a fourth-quarter rally to claim a 72-65 win over Madison and the South Dakota boys Class A basketball championship.
Freidel had six 3-pointers for the Titans (21-4), who led by 13 after three quarters, saw the lead cut to two, but pulled away down the stretch.
Noah Freidel scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kade Stearns chipped in 12 points.
Madison, which made just 9 of 22 free throws, was led by Jadon Janke with 20 points. Aaron Fiegen added 12 points and Jaxon Janke 10.
Madison trailed the Titans 50-37 after three quarters but came roaring back in the fourth quarter.
With 2:33 to play, Marcus VandenBosch made a layup to cut the Madison (20-5) deficit to 58-56.
