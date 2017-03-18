Ethan Freidel scores 29 as Tea Area claims Boys Class title

1:20 UNC's Roy Williams on Stilman White Pause

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

14:45 Duke's Coach K talks South Carolina and Grayson Allen

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy