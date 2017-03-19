UA proposing a new athletics fee for the 2017-18 school year

The University of Arizona is proposing a new athletics fee to support athletics programs and facilities as part of its tuition proposal for the 2017-18 school year.
University officials say the new fee would cost $100 for incoming undergraduate students and $50 for incoming graduate students although the grad students could opt out.
The fee would support athletics facilities and operations.
It also would allow undergraduate students to attend all sports games for free except football and men's basketball.
Graduate students who choose to pay the fee can attend all sports games other than men's basketball.
The athletics fee proposal will be voted on April 6 at an Arizona Board of Regents meeting in Tucson.
