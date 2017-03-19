Brignone leads Italian sweep, Worley wins World Cup GS title

Federica Brignone led an Italian sweep in the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals on Sunday as Tessa Worley of France held on for her first crystal globe.
Brignone glided through the course in a combined time of 1 minute, 58.01 seconds on a softening course to beat teammate Sofia Goggia by 1.44 seconds. Fellow Italian Marta Bassino took third.
Worley entered the race with an 80-point lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the season-long GS standings. Worley turned in a fast but conservative final run to finish fifth. Shiffrin struggled to uncover speed and was sixth.
Worley clinched her first World Cup GS title by 85 points.
Shiffrin and Worley both won three giant slalom races this season. The 22-year-old Shiffrin already has clinched the slalom and overall titles.
