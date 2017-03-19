White Sox lefty Rodon solid in first start against Angels

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

2:21 Charlotte 49ers football coach Brad Lambert discusses what he's watching for this spring

9:07 Keatts: It is an unbelievable opportunity for me

15:07 UNC's Roy Williams talks Arkansas, rebounding and more

2:12 NC State's Freeman: "It's going to be fun"

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"

14:45 Duke's Coach K talks South Carolina and Grayson Allen

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

2:46 Sharon UMC congregation says goodbye to 'ski slope' church building