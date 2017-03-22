AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
AUTO CLUB 400
Site: Fontana, California.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. (FS1), qualifying, 7:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 11:30, noon (FS1), practice, 2:30 (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FOX.
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles).
Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.
Last year: Jimmie Johnson rallied past a dominant Kevin Harvick.
Last week: Ryan Newman won in Phoenix after starting 22nd. Newman snapped a 128-race winless skid in the series.
Fast facts: The series closes out its season-opening West Coast swing at Fontana. Kyle Larson is the current points leader despite failing to win a race. He's finished second three races in a row and is six points up on Brad Keselowski and 13 ahead of Chase Elliott. Larson could become the first driver since Mark Martin (1998) with four straight seconds ... Dale Earnhardt Jr. will become the 25th driver to make 600 or more starts. Only Matt Kenseth (618) has made more starts among active drivers. ... Actress Kaitlin Olson, known for her role in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," will be the honorary pace car driver.
Next race: STP 500, April 2, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
XFINITY
NXS 300
Site: Fontana, California
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m. (FS1), practice, 5 p.m., (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m. (FS1), race, 4 p.m., FS1.
Track: Auto Club Speedway (oval, 2 miles).
Race distance: 300 miles, 150 laps.
Last year: Austin Dillon led just one lap, the final one, to snap Kyle Busch's three-race winning streak.
Last race: Justin Allgaier broke through with his first win of the year in Arizona.
Fast facts: Allgaier picked up five playoff points with last week's win and is now fourth in the standings, 29 points behind Elliott Sadler. William Byron is second and Ryan Reed is third — though Reed also has five playoff points because he won earlier this season. ... Allgaier also took home $100,000 last week by winning the first Dash 4 Cash event.
Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, April 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
Last race: Christopher Bell had a dominant run in Atlanta, the only March race in the series.
Next race: Alpha Energy Solutions 250, April 1, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
VERIZON INDYCAR
Last week: Sebastian Bourdais opened 2017 by winning in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Next race: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 9, Long Beach, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
FORMULA ONE
AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX
Site: Melbourne.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4 p.m., practice, 8 p.m.; Friday, practice, 6 p.m., qualifying, 10 p.m.; Saturday, race, 8 p.m.
Track: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, (circuit, 3.29 miles)
Race distance: 191.1 miles, 58 laps
Last year: Nico Rosberg opened 2016 with a win in Australia and later won the F1 title before retiring.
Fast facts: Valtteri Bottas will make his debut with Mercedes now that Rosberg has moved on. Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win his fourth world championship. Hamilton has also won twice in Melbourne, including in 2015. ... Look for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo to try to make a statement during opening weekend. Melbourne is his home track, and he was third in the standings in 2016.
Next race: Chinese Grand Prix, April 9, Shanghai.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING
Last race: Tony Schumacher took top fuel honors and John Force in funny car at the Gatornationals in Florida.
Next race: NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas, March 31-April 2, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday and Saturday, FVP Western Spring Shootout, Stockton Dirt Track, Stockton, California.
Online: http://www.woosprint.com/
