Social media reacts to North Carolina’s Elite 8 win over Kentucky

Social media erupted after Sunday’s thrilling game between North Carolina and Kentucky that the Tar Heels won to advance to a second straight Final Four.
College basketball analyst Dick Vitale was amazed at the play -- and the shot -- from Luke Maye, who played his high school ball at Hough High, just outside Charlotte.
Luke Maye was unsung hero. VBDI said UNC by 4, won by 2. Maye is BMOC!— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 26, 2017
College basketball’s leading voice, Charlotte’s Jay Bilas, was nearly speechless by the level and excitement.
I can't with this damn game. Holy Malik Monk!!!!! Wait..... Holy ********* Luke Maye!!!!!! #UNCvsUK— Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) March 26, 2017
And this was the view from Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless.
That game swung on the two lucky shots UNC made when UK went up 5, by Pinson from baseline and by Jackson straight on in lane. Changed mo.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 26, 2017
Here is UNC coach Roy Williams in the postgame.
"My guys are pretty tough too" @tracywolfson w/ @UNC_Basketball's Roy Williams and Luke Maye pic.twitter.com/JrVvnG4r0K— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 26, 2017
And finally, the thrilling final sequence that fans of both teams will be talking about all week.
Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) buries the three to tie the game for Kentucky...and Luke Maye (@luke_maye) comes back to win the game for UNC! pic.twitter.com/vcptdTsBtz— Chat Sports NCAA (@ChatNCAA) March 26, 2017
Comments