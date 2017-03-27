1 stop shopping: Web site to promote racing in Virginia

Richmond International Raceway is partnering with more than two dozen short tracks and drag strips around the state on a web site that will allow race fans around Virginia to get information about all the participating tracks in one place.
The web site, to be called Racing Virginia, will go live April 3.
NASCAR attendance has dropped off at tracks big and small through the country. Richmond president Dennis Bickmeier says the idea is to support the growth of motorsports at every level in the state. Racing Virginia will provides schedules, links for buying tickets and other information about venues in the state.
The launch will follow the first of four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends in the state as the series visits Martinsville Speedway this week.
