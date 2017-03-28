Atlanta delays resurfacing of 20-year-old NASCAR track

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser Pause

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:29 UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

0:55 Madness for reading on parade

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama