Who are the top 100 college basketball teams of all-time? And does Duke rank ahead of UNC?

And the top college basketball teams of all time are?...
Well, the Associated Press on Wednesday named its top 100 and it probably doesn’t surprise you who is in the top five:
No. 1 Kentucky; No. 2 North Carolina; No. 3 Duke, No. 4 UCLA; and No. 5 Kansas. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Syracuse; and No. 10 Cincinnati.
N.C. State is No. 21, Wake Forest is No. 33, South Carolina is No. 62, Clemson 65th, and Davidson is No. 89.
UCLA has been the most frequent No. 1 in the AP ranking with 134 appearances at the top, mostly thanks to coach John Wooden's unmatched dynasty on the 1960s and '70s. Next come Duke (129), Kentucky (124), North Carolina (110) and Kansas (65).
The Associated Press has been ranking the best programs in college basketball since January 1949. Over 68 years and more than 1,100 polls, a total of 59 schools have been ranked No. 1, starting with Saint Louis.
Comments