Paul Tergat to stand for Kenya Olympic committee head

0:29 Maye and Meeks on opposing teams Pause

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

1:30 South Carolina players on Final Four: We're not underdogs

2:01 The Gold District

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

0:55 Madness for reading on parade

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy