Winless Johnson, Hamlin look for turnaround at Martinsville

1:14 Immigrant Power of Attorney clinic Pause

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

1:07 WBTV Sky 3 aerial footage of protest

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story