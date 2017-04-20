Could we have an NCAA championship for 3-on-3 basketball soon?

Are you ready for an NCAA 3-on-3 basketball championship?
Basketball Hall of Fame coach George Raveling spoke Wednesday at the CAA World Congress of Sports in Dana Point, CA, where he was honored in a six-person “Class of Champions.” Raveling drew headlines for comments made about LaVar Ball, the celebrity dad of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball. Raveling said LaVar was the worst thing to happen to basketball in a century.
But the two-time U.S. Olympic Team coach also predicted the NCAA would have a 3-on-3 basketball championship in 15 years.
3-on-3 ball has been big for years, with several nationwide tournaments cropping up. Rapper Ice Cub announced in January that he was starting a professional league, called Big3, which is slated to kick off this summer. The league is scheduled to feature eight teams with five players each. Former NBA stars Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin and Rashard Lewis have signed on to play.
The league has a scheduled stop in Charlotte on July 2.
Raveling has long been a proponent of 3-on-3 basketball, even telling the Seattle Times in 2015 that he could forsee 3-on-3 hoops at the 2020 Olympics.
"There’s a huge elevation of 3-on-3 as an authentic event," Raveling said then. "From a conceptual standpoint, it’d be much like volleyball and beach volleyball."
