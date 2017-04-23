Sports

11-year-old boy dies in karting accident at Alonso's track

The Associated Press
MADRID

The Spanish racing federation says an 11-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a karting accident at Fernando Alonso's track in northern Spain.

The federation says Gonzalo Basurto Movila died after a crash during a private practice session on Saturday.

He had been hospitalized since the crash but could not overcome the injuries and died early Sunday.

Spanish media said Movila's kart flipped and landed on top of him.

Spain's racing federation said the accident was being investigated.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso said he was "devastated" by the news of the boy's death. He said on Twitter it was "one of the saddest days."

