Sports

April 24, 2017 1:09 PM

Serena Williams posts another pregnancy photo -- with a message

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Last week, Serena Williams surprised the sports world by announcing she was 20 weeks pregnant. Williams put a dimly lit photo on SnapChat that was quickly deleted.

Williams’ spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, wrote an email to the Associated Press last Wednesday to confirm that Williams was pregnant and was expecting this fall.

Monday, Williams, 35, posted another photo of herself on her Instagram page.

She included a note to her new baby:

“My Dearest Baby,” she wrote, “you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players’ box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.”

Williams won the Australian Open in January while pregnant, beating her sister Venus in the championship round. That was her 23rd Grand Slam title, the most of any player in the Open Era.

Williams is scheduled to speak next week at TED2017 in Canada, where leaders will share their visions for the future.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects 1:18

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early 1:33

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early
Charlotte Checker 4, Chicago Wolves 0 0:47

Charlotte Checker 4, Chicago Wolves 0

View More Video

Sports Videos