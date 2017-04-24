Serena Williams posts another pregnancy photo -- with a message

Last week, Serena Williams surprised the sports world by announcing she was 20 weeks pregnant. Williams put a dimly lit photo on SnapChat that was quickly deleted.
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017
Williams’ spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, wrote an email to the Associated Press last Wednesday to confirm that Williams was pregnant and was expecting this fall.
Monday, Williams, 35, posted another photo of herself on her Instagram page.
She included a note to her new baby:
“My Dearest Baby,” she wrote, “you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players’ box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.”
Williams won the Australian Open in January while pregnant, beating her sister Venus in the championship round. That was her 23rd Grand Slam title, the most of any player in the Open Era.
Williams is scheduled to speak next week at TED2017 in Canada, where leaders will share their visions for the future.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
Comments