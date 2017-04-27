Sports

April 27, 2017 11:07 AM

Lawmaker in Russia fights Olympic doping case at CAS

The Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

A lawmaker representing Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in parliament has appealed to sport's highest court against losing his 2008 Olympic title for doping with steroids.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Artur Taymazov filed an appeal that "seeks the annulment of the IOC decision" disqualifying him from the freestyle wrestling 120-kilogram event.

Taymazov's victory in Beijing, representing Uzbekistan, was his second gold medal in a run of three straight Olympic titles in the highest freestyle weight class. He took silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Taymazov tested positive for turinabol and stanozolol in a reanalysis last year using a new test for anabolic steroids that extended the detection period from days to weeks.

Since the IOC analysis last year, Taymazov was elected to represent North Ossetia in Russia's Duma.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations
Garinger High students march 0:52

Garinger High students march

View More Video

Sports Videos