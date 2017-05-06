Tony Schumacher tops NHRA Southern Nationals qualifying

Tony Schumacher raced to the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.
The Top Fuel pilot took his 82nd career No. 1 qualifier and second of the season with a 3.736-second pass at 325.45 mph.
"Couldn't be happier going into racing as No. 1," Schumacher said. "This is the only race the trophy doesn't sit on my shelf. I want to win this one. You go in No. 1 and we've got every chance in the world to win."
Courtney Force topped the Funny Car field, Bo Butner was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Eddie Kraweic led the Pro Stock Motorcycle entries.
Force raced to her fourth consecutive No. 1 qualifying positions with a pass of 3.893 at 322.65. She has 14 career No. 1s. Bo Butner had a 6.572 at 210.70, and Kraweic ran a 6.849 at 194.21.
