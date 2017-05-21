Steward fails to recognize Lasogga, celebrations cut short

Hamburg fans wave flags during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and VfL Wolfsburg in Hamburg, Germany, saturday, May 20, 2017. Luca Waldschmidt scored one day after his 21st birthday for Hamburger SV to clinch Bundesliga survival with a late 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on the final day of the season Saturday. dpa via AP Christian Charisius