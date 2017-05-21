Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, center, is congratulated by Kendrys Morales, left, and Justin Smoak after hitting a three-run home run, scoring them all, against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Baltimore.
Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, center, is congratulated by Kendrys Morales, left, and Justin Smoak after hitting a three-run home run, scoring them all, against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Baltimore. Gail Burton AP Photo
May 21, 2017 4:20 PM

Estrada fans 12 as Blue Jays beat Orioles 3-1 to avoid sweep

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE

Marco Estrada matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, Devon Travis hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the sloppy Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Travis connected in the first inning off Wade Miley (1-2) following a two-out error and a single. Those three unearned runs turned out to be enough to provide last-place Toronto with its second win in nine games against the Orioles this season.

Estrada (3-2) allowed one run, five hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings. His only other 12-strikeout game came against Cincinnati on June 26, 2012.

The right-hander is 5-1 against Baltimore, including 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three starts this year.

