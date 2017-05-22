Sports

May 22, 2017 6:54 PM

NFL says Revis not facing discipline after February arrest

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The NFL says cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face discipline after he was arrested in a fight in Pittsburgh in February.

Revis faced four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men, but those charges were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in March shortly after the NFL's free agency period began. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis also has played for Tampa Bay and New England.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ...

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 0:52

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ...
Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions 1:11

Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions
Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads 0:32

Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads

View More Video

Sports Videos