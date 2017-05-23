Jaguars' Bortles striving to 'change narrative' after 2016

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles looks for a receiver against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. No matter what Blake Bortles does this offseason , he's not going to change perception. He didn't play well in 2016, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were even worse. John Raoux, File AP Photo