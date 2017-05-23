Sports

May 23, 2017 10:34 PM

Texas OKs fines for police not reporting civilian killings

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Senate has approved a bill seeking new accountability standards for police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian — sending it to the governor.

Senators passed the measure by Dallas Democratic Rep. Eric Johnson 28-3 on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the House first defeated the bill 71-70, but then moved to reconsider and easily approved it.

Johnson's proposal creates a civil penalty for law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-related deaths or injuries. Abbott can either sign or veto it, or let it automatically become law.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the bill would impose fines for failure to do so.

In a statement, Johnson said, "Texas can lead the nation in reducing fatal encounters involving law enforcement."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:10

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds
UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith 4:56

UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith
UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops 6:10

UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

View More Video

Sports Videos