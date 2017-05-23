Sports

May 23, 2017 8:48 PM

State officials warn about dangers of approaching buffalo

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding visitors to Custer State Park that buffalo are dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

Lydia Austin, interpretive program manager for Custer State Park, says the large animals may appear docile, but they're actually wild and hard to predict. She says it's safest to view them from a vehicle.

Austin says the state park has experienced an increase in visitor-buffalo interactions in recent years. Last summer, the park reported incidents in which visitors approached buffalo, including four goring events that caused injuries.

