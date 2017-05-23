Everett counters OxyContin maker's call to have suit tossed

The city of Everett is firing back at the multibillion-dollar producer of the prescription drug OxyContin.
The Everett Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2qMSoFM ) Tuesday that Everett alleges Purdue Pharma for years knowingly allowed OxyContin to flow to drug traffickers, ignoring the black market's diversion to the addictive medication.
City officials say that business model gave way to what health officials say is an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths in the city.
Purdue Pharma sought in March to have the lawsuit dismissed, insisting it had alerted authorities about the drug's misuse. It also questioned whether the city has legal standing to bring the case.
Everett challenged Purdue's claim it acted appropriately when faced with evidence that its drugs were being diverted for illegal purposes.
