Saint John Sea Dogs goalie Callum Booth battles with Seattle Thunderbirds right wing Donovan Neuls in the crease during third period Memorial Cup round robin hockey action in Windsor, Ontario, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Saint John Sea Dogs goalie Callum Booth battles with Seattle Thunderbirds right wing Donovan Neuls in the crease during third period Memorial Cup round robin hockey action in Windsor, Ontario, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Adrian Wyld
Saint John Sea Dogs goalie Callum Booth battles with Seattle Thunderbirds right wing Donovan Neuls in the crease during third period Memorial Cup round robin hockey action in Windsor, Ontario, on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Adrian Wyld

Sports

May 24, 2017 12:12 AM

Booth, Veleno help Saint John advance to Memorial Cup semis

The Associated Press
WINDSOR, Ontario

Callum Booth stopped 31 shots, Joe Veleno had two goals and an assist, and the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinals.

Bokondji Imama had a goal and two assists, and Chase Stewart, Mathieu Joseph, Spencer Smallman and Cole Reginato also scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Sea Dogs (1-2).

Saint John was coming off a 12-5 loss to Erie on Monday in which Booth gave up five goals on 14 shots before being replaced.

The Sea Dogs will face the loser of the last round-robin game between host Windsor (2-0) and the Ontario Hockey League champion Erie (2-0). The winner of the all-OHL matchup will earns a direct route to the championship game on Sunday.

The Sea Dogs opened the Memorial Cup with a 3-2 loss to Windsor before the drubbing by Erie.

Seattle's Carl Stankowski gave up four goals on 14 shots before being replaced for the second straight game by Rylan Toth, who made 11 saves in relief. The Western Hockey League champions finished the tournament 0-3 while getting outscored 18-3.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Who's watching golf? No one, because there was an alligator

Who's watching golf? No one, because there was an alligator 0:28

Who's watching golf? No one, because there was an alligator
Soccer stadium proposal 0:58

Soccer stadium proposal
Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko 0:49

Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

View More Video

﻿

Sports Videos