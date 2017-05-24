Garrett not practicing with Browns because of 'little nick'

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, in Berea, Ohio. Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick, is not practicing because of an unspecified injury. Garrett was not on the field Wednesday, May 24, 2017, and after the workout he said the team is being “cautious about a little nick.” Ron Schwane, File AP Photo