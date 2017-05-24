Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Paul Pogba during the Europa League soccer final match between Ajax and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday May 24, 2017.
May 24, 2017 4:42 PM

Man United beats Ajax 2-0, wins Europa League

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
STOCKHOLM

Manchester United gave its grieving home city a moment to cheer by winning the Europa League on Wednesday, beating Ajax 2-0 in the final thanks to goals by Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Pogba pointed to the sky as he was mobbed by teammates after his 18th-minute opening goal. The game was played two days after 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester, and 12 days after the death of Pogba's father, Fassou Antoine.

Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in the 48th minute, hooking the ball in from close range from a corner.

The win earned United the bonus prize of a place in next season's Champions League and meant coach Jose Mourinho finished his first season at England's biggest club with two trophies.

