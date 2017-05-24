New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury 22) steadies himself after colliding with the outfield wall fielding a flyout hit by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Ellsbury left the game after the collision.
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury 22) steadies himself after colliding with the outfield wall fielding a flyout hit by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Ellsbury left the game after the collision.

Sports

May 24, 2017 10:04 PM

Ellsbury leaves game with concussion after banging wall

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury left Wednesday night's game against Kansas City with a concussion and sprained neck after banging his head into the center-field wall while catching Alcides Escobar's fly ball on Luis Severino's opening pitch.

Ellsbury was down for an extended period and was checked by a New York trainer. He remained in center for the rest of the first inning, did not come to bat in the bottom half and was replaced by Aaron Hicks starting the second.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury will be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark
Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game 1:36

Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game

View More Video

Sports Videos