Chatwood allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Rockies top Phillies 7-2

Tyler Chatwood allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings, Carlos Gonzalez homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Chatwood befuddled the Phillies, striking out a season-high eight batters and only allowing a single by Andrew Knapp in the fifth inning. It was the third time Chatwood (4-6) earned a win in his career while allowing just one hit.
Gonzalez hit a three-run homer for the Rockies, who have won four straight. It was their major league-best 18th win on the road.
The Rockies pounded starter Jeremy Hellickson (5-2) for seven runs in the third. Colorado hit for the cycle in the inning — a triple by Ian Desmond, a double by Trevor Story and singles by Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado surrounded Gonzalez's fourth homer of the season.
