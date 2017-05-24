LaVar Ball’s new T-shirts try to profit off confrontation with female sports talk host

Well, Mr. LaVar Ball has us talking about him again.
This time he’s trying to profit off a bit of hot water he got himself into last week.
Appearing on national talker Colin Cowherd’s television show, Ball got into a somewhat heated confrontation with Fox Sports reporter Kristine Leahy.
It began with Leahy questioning Ball about how many pairs of the $495 sneakers that Ball’s company, Big Baller Brand, had sold. Ball seemed to take exception, something that may have stemmed from Leahy’s comments earlier about his lack of efforts to market any of his company’s merchandise to women.
“I would never wear a shirt that says Big Baller Brand, ever,” she said at the time.
When they were in the same room last week, Ball famously responded to Leahy’s questioning by telling her to “stay in your lane.”
Ball was criticized heavily for making sexist remarks.
Ball’s response? Try to cash in.
"STAY IN YO LANE!" Go to https://t.co/hqvuv4wISG to purchase pic.twitter.com/kmEEG3eTwd— Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 25, 2017
On Wednesday, Ball debuted a line of $50 “Stay In Yo Lane” T-shirts for men and a $60 women’s tank top on his website. The tank top, perhaps as a message to Leahy, does not have Big Baller Brand written on it.
Mr. Ball is truly becoming the new age Vince McMahon.
Below are the videos that may’ve led to the creation of the shirt.
