Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier 26) watches the flight of a three-run home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers

May 24, 2017 11:48 PM

Pirates rally in 9th, erupt in 10th to beat Braves 12-5

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

Gift Ngoepe doubled to drive in Andrew McCutchen for the go-ahead run before the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three straight homers during a seven-run 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-5 on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh's Jose Osuna hit a bases-loaded, two-run single off Jose Ramirez in the ninth to tie it at 5.

After Ngoepe's double, the Pirates put the game away with Josh Harrison's two-run single, followed by homers from David Freese, Osuna and Jordy Mercer — all off Josh Collmenter (0-2). Freese's homer was a two-run shot.

McCutchen snapped a 0-for-15 slump with a pinch-hit single to lead off the 10th.

The last time the Pirates hit three straight homers was Sept. 13, 2013 against the Cubs. Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer in the second.

Felipe Rivero (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

