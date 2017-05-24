Pirates rally in 9th, erupt in 10th to beat Braves 12-5

Gift Ngoepe doubled to drive in Andrew McCutchen for the go-ahead run before the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three straight homers during a seven-run 10th inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-5 on Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh's Jose Osuna hit a bases-loaded, two-run single off Jose Ramirez in the ninth to tie it at 5.
After Ngoepe's double, the Pirates put the game away with Josh Harrison's two-run single, followed by homers from David Freese, Osuna and Jordy Mercer — all off Josh Collmenter (0-2). Freese's homer was a two-run shot.
McCutchen snapped a 0-for-15 slump with a pinch-hit single to lead off the 10th.
The last time the Pirates hit three straight homers was Sept. 13, 2013 against the Cubs. Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer in the second.
Felipe Rivero (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.
